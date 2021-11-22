By any measure, society has become more conservative in the world’s most-populous Muslim-majority country. There have been more than 700 sharia-inspired regulations put in place across many of the 34 provinces over the last two decades. The impact on religious minorities, and women and girls, is particularly harsh. There are now at least at least 64 mandatory hijab regulations that compel women to wear the headscarf, especially for female civil servants and in some public places. Other directives impose night curfews on women, and bar them from wearing long pants in some municipalities, says Andreas Harsono, senior researcher on Indonesia at Human Rights Watch.“We are talking about millions of women forced to wear the hijab, in a significant departure from the early years post-Suharto,” he says, referring to the democratic and human-rights flowering after the downfall of the long-time dictator amid street protests and economic turmoil in 1998. Similarly, there are 45 regulations affecting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender citizens. More than 200 churches have been closed down. Some mosques have been forced to shut in retaliation. Jokowi, like the presidents before him, has done little to ease such restrictions, Harsono notes. There are few more sensitive issues in a country with a bloody history of sectarian violence.