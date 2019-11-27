Every euro banknote bears the signature of the institution’s president. Most currently in circulation carry that of Mario Draghi, whose term ended last month.

Lagarde said that 79% of transactions in the eurozone are conducted in cash. Those account for more than half the value of all transactions.

She said that 23 billion banknotes are in circulation - worth 1.26 trillion euros ($1.39 trillion), one-third of which is being used outside the 19-nation eurozone.

