SK Innovation already has a U.S. battery factory in operation in Commerce, Georgia, and says it’s expanding production in Europe and China. It plans to be one of the top three electric vehicle battery suppliers in the world by 2025, according to a statement. The company has a contract with Ford to make batteries for a new electric F-150 pickup truck, which is due in showrooms by the middle of next year. Ford’s F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S.