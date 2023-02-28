New Fortress Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $64.1 million.
The company posted revenue of $546.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $798.5 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $194.5 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.37 billion.
_____
