Greek Prime Ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, speaks next to Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, as new government participate in a first cabinet meeting, in Athens, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis won Sunday’s election on pledges that included making the country more businesses-friendly, cutting taxes and negotiating an easing of draconian budget conditions agreed as part of the country’s rescue program. (Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press)

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s new prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has chaired his Cabinet’s first meeting, vowing to make the government more efficient.

Mitsotakis said Wednesday one of the first pieces of legislation his government will submit to parliament will be a tax bill containing “the first tax reductions we promised.”

Mitsotakis and his conservative New Democracy party won Sunday’s election with an overall majority, ousting Alexis Tsipras and his left-wing Syriza party that led the country through four tumultuous years as Greece struggled to emerge from its financial crisis.

Greece’s creditors have been blunt in their reaction to Mitsotakis’ promises to lower taxes and calls to ease strict budget targets, making clear that the goals agreed to by the previous government must be adhered to.

