The move comes several weeks after residents in Berlin, Claremont, Laconia, Manchester and Somersworth voted to permit the operation of physical sports book retail locations in their communities.

A state law allows anyone over 18 to participate in online sports betting. The lottery expects to have mobile sports betting available across the state by January, with sports book locations up and running by late winter or early spring.

