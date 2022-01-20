Now for the twist. Those of us who grew up on Nescafé learned how to extract more taste from the granules than the manufacturer might have thought possible. Indians developed a technique known as “beating,” in which a combination (the proportions vary by taste) of granules and sugar is whipped, by hand, with a small quantity of water until thickened to the consistency of porridge. Into this sludge is poured frothy hot milk, and voila… you have Indian-style cappuccino.