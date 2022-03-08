On Tuesday, Apple revealed its newest update to the phone, one of several new and upgraded devices rolled out at a product event. The new SE features a faster processor and higher-speed 5G wireless capability instead of the 4G used on the prior model, among other incremental improvements. But that’s about it. The phone has a similar design to its predecessor, and Apple raised the price to $429.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A snappier experience from new chips and better wireless network access are welcome. But most SE users will barely notice the change. Nearly all the commonly used mobile apps, including TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, work nearly as well on 4G networks, and there aren’t yet any killer apps that require the faster speeds.

Overall, the SE will be a letdown for Apple customers who have been waiting for a while for an updated affordable iPhone. The design, based on a 5-year-old configuration, feels stale. It’s clear that Apple isn’t prioritizing customers at the lower end of the market, which is disappointing for a company with an annual R&D budget of $22 billion.

Apple could have been more aggressive with the SE either by sharpening the design, improving the screen or camera, or even cutting the price. IPhones account for just 28% of the global smartphone market, compared with 71% for Android-based phones, according to StatCounter. A superior SE phone could have made significant inroads with the competition.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Why did Apple opt to do so little with the new SE? The company presumably expects its sticky ecosystem of software and services, including iMessage, enhanced security and reliable customer service, to keep users in the Apple fold.

Apple also might be worried that a dramatically improved iPhone SE would eat into demand for the more expensive iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Those two models cost about $800 and $1,100, respectively, for the base phones. Wall Street analysts estimate that the SE will account for only around 30 million out of the annual 245 million iPhones expected to ship this year.

But Apple probably wasn’t in much danger of cannibalizing its higher-end phones. The majority of iPhone users are likely to keep buying premium models no matter what Apple does with the SE. Meanwhile, Apple customers wanting an affordable, full-featured phone either have to put up with the lack of innovation or take their money elsewhere. And some might: Midprice competitors such as Alphabet Inc.’s $599 Google Pixel 6, which has a considerably better camera system and vibrant OLED display, stand to benefit from Apple’s complacency around the SE.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Apple has decided that when it comes to the affordable segment of the market, minor upgrades will suffice. That’s quite a comedown for a company once known for making every detail count.

More From Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

•

Apple Must Embrace This Word in Tackling Climate Change: Tim Culpan

•

Spying on Big Tech Is Better Than Breaking It Up: Parmy Olson

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Tae Kim is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology. He previously covered technology for Barron’s, following an earlier career as an equity analyst.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion