With Israelis heading to the polls Sept. 17 for the second time this year, the campaign will largely be about one man: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Unable to form a government even after ostensibly winning April 9 elections, Netanyahu opted in late May to dissolve the parliament and hold a fresh vote rather than give a rival a chance to form a ruling coalition. Set to surpass founding father David Ben-Gurion in July as Israel’s longest-serving premier, Netanyahu has a string of accomplishments to his name, even as peace talks with the Palestinians have stagnated under his watch. His top rival, former military chief Benny Gantz of the Blue & White bloc, sees eye-to-eye with Netanyahu on security but has made Netanyahu’s character the centerpiece of his campaign. Much of the country is fed up with Bibi, as Netanyahu is known, particularly because of the corruption charges swirling around him. That has complicated his bid to win a fifth term as prime minister and given his opponents an opening.

1. Where do the allegations against Netanyahu stand?

At the end of February, Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit announced a draft indictment against Netanyahu, indicating his intent to charge the prime minister with bribery, fraud and breach of trust. That announcement was the culmination of a widespread corruption probe and set in motion what could prove to be a lengthy legal process. It marked the first time a sitting Israeli leader has come so close to criminal charges.

2. What does it mean legally?

Before an indictment is filed, Netanyahu, 69, is entitled to a hearing to present his side of the story and try to change the attorney general’s mind. The hearing, which could last months, will begin in early October. Netanyahu denies all wrongdoing, says the investigation is a witch hunt and insists he won’t step down unless convicted. The prime minister can continue in office until the appeals process is exhausted. During the unsuccessful coalition talks after April’s election, Netanyahu considered moves that would give him immunity from prosecution while in office and limit the court’s ability to intervene. The opposition was outraged, and in May an estimated 50,000 people protested Netanyahu’s legal maneuvering at a rally in Tel Aviv.

3. What are the charges?

Netanyahu is accused of taking about 1 million shekels ($276,000) worth of items such as cigars and champagne from wealthy friends including Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian businessman James Packer. In exchange, Mandelblit said, Netanyahu sought to advance Milchan’s interests in fields including telecommunications and tax law, and by helping with his U.S. visa. In a second case, Netanyahu is accused of conspiring with the owner of Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper to undermine Israel Hayom, a free daily. In a third case, which legal experts consider the gravest, Netanyahu is suspected of advancing the business interests of his friend Shaul Elovitch, at the time the controlling shareholder of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunications Corporation Ltd., the country’s largest telecommunications company, in exchange for favorable coverage on a Bezeq-owned news site.

4. What are the political implications?

Netanyahu has been called the “magician” of Israeli politics, and lived up to the reputation ahead of April’s election by securing accomplishments such as American recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights and the return of the remains of an Israeli soldier missing since the 1982 Lebanon war. More broadly, he has expanded Israel’s diplomatic ties while presiding over an era of economic prosperity. However, his legal troubles spurred a call for leadership change across the center and left-wing of the political spectrum. The charges galvanized a group of former military chiefs of staff to band together under Gantz’s leadership, and the election was close. The decision to hold new elections gives the opposition another shot, and popular uproar over Netanyahu’s immunity plans could tip the scales against him.

5. How have the charges been used against him?

During the April campaign, Blue & White used the slogan “Israel before everything,” a dig at Netanyahu’s alleged wrongdoing. The corruption investigations are certain to figure prominently in the campaign leading up to the September vote as well. Even if he wins, Netanyahu likely won’t have enough time to form a government and push through laws granting him immunity before his hearing begins.

6. How unusual is an investigation of a prime minister?

Netanyahu’s predecessor, Ehud Olmert, went to jail on corruption charges after leaving office (he was released in 2017). Other investigations, of former Prime Ministers Ehud Barak, Ariel Sharon and Netanyahu himself during his first term, continued for years without resulting in charges against them.

