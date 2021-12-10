That’s given some states more money than they know what to do with, but in Illinois and New Jersey it means they’re no longer in a downward financial spiral, at least for now. New Jersey’s tax revenues are surging, with receipts in the fiscal year-to-date 25% above last year’s levels. Illinois had its credit rating upgraded by Moody’s this year for the first time in two decades. The state’s bonds have gained 4.1% this year and New Jersey’s have returned 3%, both vastly outpacing the 1.4% rise in the broad municipal-bond index, according to Bloomberg data. That’s translated into lower borrowing costs going forward for the two states.