At first glance, this looks like a gutsy move less than two years removed from the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the shocks felt across the fixed-income markets. The iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (ticker: HYG) fell 22% in the span of a month through March 23, 2020. The largest ETF covering high-yield municipal bonds (ticker: HYD), an even more illiquid corner of the market, at one point traded at a stunning 28% discount to its net asset value as traders feared impending fire sales from mutual funds in the space. The prospect of BondBloxx running ETFs with a few hundred securities each seems like asking for trouble during the next credit crunch.