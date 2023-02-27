New Mountain: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.9 million.
The business development company posted revenue of $73.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $74.7 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $294.6 million.
