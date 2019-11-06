A 49-year-old woman was killed in the March 2018 crash while pushing a bicycle across a dark Tempe street.

It was the first fatality in the country involving a self-driving vehicle.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office hasn’t decided whether to file charges against the driver.

According to the Arizona Republic, the NTSB released more than 400 pages of documents this week ahead of a Nov. 19 meeting during which the board will discuss the probable cause of the crash.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD