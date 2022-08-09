New research pushes states on distracted driving

New research suggests state laws that prohibit drivers from holding a cell phone under any circumstance appear to be effective in reducing rear-end crashes.
It is illegal in Oregon and Washington to hold a cell phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel, including when the vehicle is stopped in traffic or at a red light. California prohibits “holding and using” a cell phone but did not specify that it applies to temporary vehicle stops.
The IIHS researchers reviewed data that showed that rear-end injury crash rates dropped 11% in Washington and 9% in Oregon after their bans on holding a cell phone took effect when compared to the control states.
Data from California did not indicate a reduction in rear-end collisions, according to the IIHS.
Jonathan Adkins, executive director of the Governors Highway Safety Association, said in a prepared statement that the IIHS study reaffirms the importance of states enacting clear and strong distracted driving laws.