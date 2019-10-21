There are at least three eateries or food trucks that are exclusively vegan Mexican in Las Vegas and Austin, Texas.

A slew of options including a vegan panaderia selling traditional pastries exist across Southern California.

In suburban Phoenix, Jose and Leticia Gamiz opened Mi Vegana Madre in 2015. Two other restaurants have opened this year, including one a half-mile away from them.

Restaurant owners say vegan Mexicans are becoming more commonplace.

___

Terry Tang is a member of The Associated Press’ race and ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ttangAP

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD