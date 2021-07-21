SpaceX launched the first private resupply run in 2012. What’s changed is that not only SpaceX but also other companies, including Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Blue Origin, owned by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, are driving down the cost of reaching space. Branson and five Virgin Galactic employees flew successfully on the company’s first fully crewed flight July 11, reaching the edge of space at a peak altitude of about 53.5 miles (86 kilometers) above the Earth before gliding back to land in New Mexico. On July 20, Bezos reached space in the first crewed flight of his Blue Origin rocket ship. Spacex has a contract to fly an American technology chief executive and three other civilian astronauts late this year in what the company is billing as the first all-civilian spaceflight. In 2022, SpaceX will fly a four-person mission for Axiom Space Inc., which plans a private orbiting space station. Musk’s company also has a deal to take a Japanese billionaire and his guests around the moon as soon as 2023.