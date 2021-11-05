Regarding our fundraising, we will have to meet companies and their employees where they are. We have to find ways of staying connected. That is certainly at the forefront of things that I need to look at. It’s not only the remote work — the general landscape of how people want to give and how they get connected is something that continues to transition. We need to continue to meet people where they are and to create ways in which people can engage, whether it’s through volunteerism or giving.