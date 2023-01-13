New US owner of Bournemouth invests in French club Lorient

BOURNEMOUTH, England — The new American owner of Premier League team Bournemouth has acquired a minority share in French club Lorient as part of what he is calling a “multi-club ownership strategy.”
Lorient is in sixth place in the French league and bidding to qualify for European competition next season.
“Loïc Fery has successfully built a best-in-class football club,” Foley said of Lorient’s president, “and will be a great partner as we build BKFE into a leading multi-club football operator.”
No financial details were disclosed.
