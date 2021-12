But the Harvard Medical School scientists are alarmed at what’s happened since Thanksgiving, when the variant first came to people’s attention. “This is unfolding all around the world in parallel,” Lemieux said. He worried that the situation in New York and the rest of the Northeast could become much worse than it has been in South Africa, where omicron was first discovered. South Africa was done with its delta surge, while the Northeast is likely to experience a pandemic of delta and omicron on top of each other.