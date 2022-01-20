Bank earnings reports this week help show why. We’re seeing a talent war unfold on Wall Street — perhaps for the first time since before the 2008 financial crisis — with large firms having to pay up to retain workers. It’s not just about the high performers — banks are raising pay for entry-level workers as well, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. announcing its second pay raise in the past six months. While banks have moved jobs to states like Texas and Florida over the past several years, there are still several hundred thousand financial services employees in New York City, and when that sector is boosting pay, some of that increase is going to flow through the economy in the form of higher rents.