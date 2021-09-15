Density also enables New York to have by far the best metro rail system in the country. The New York City Subway might not quite be able to match the train systems of Seoul or London, but it’s far ahead of anything Chicago or Boston has to offer, to say nothing of sprawling car towns like Houston or Miami. Being able to get most places in the city by train is convenient and liberating, but it also creates a common point of cultural reference for all of the city’s wildly diverse inhabitants. Rich and poor all ride the train together.