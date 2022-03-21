Things look a lot different in New York City. Some high-end parts of the labor market seem to be doing fine, but on aggregate the city’s jobs picture is still far worse than before the pandemic. Back in 2019, the unemployment rate was about the same in New York City as in the country as a whole. As of January (the most recent month for which city data are available) it was almost twice as high.

Here’s the comparison for U-6 unemployment, which is only estimated annually for the city.

These are estimates for residents of New York City. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also releases statistics on payroll employment in the city, which include those who commute in from the suburbs, and there the gap with the rest of the country is, if anything, even bigger. Payroll employment in the city in January was still 6.2% lower than just before the pandemic in Feb. 2020.

How does this square with reports of skyrocketing rents and tech workers flocking to the city? On the first, New York City doesn’t exactly have a lot of flexibility on housing supply. Building new housing is extremely hard, and less than half the city’s existing rentals are market-rate (the rest are either rent-regulated or part of a government housing program), so a sudden increase in demand can bring a sharp increase in prices for those apartments where the prices can in fact move. As for tech jobs, some really have been moving to the city. Information, the industry “supersector” that encompasses software, gaming and most internet companies (as well as publishing, broadcasting and movies), is the only supersector that has added employment in New York City over the past two years — albeit just 8,000 jobs.

New York has a lot of high-paying jobs in finance, consulting, media and other fields that have weathered the pandemic well, and because of that its tax revenue keeps surprising on the upside. But most New Yorkers don’t have jobs like that — the city’s median household income is about the same as the nation’s — any many are still looking for work. Not coincidentally, New York had the lowest quits rate of any state in January (1.9%, versus 2.8% for the U.S. as a whole), and has been at or near the bottom for more than a year now. The “Great Resignation,” which is mostly about lower-paid workers switching to better jobs, has been bypassing New York.

The numbers cited here are all from January, when the city’s omicron wave had just peaked. As more office workers return and international tourists arrive in larger numbers, employment in leisure and hospitality, retail and other sectors will probably continue to gain. Then again, January was before Russia invaded Ukraine, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and a second omicron Covid wave began gaining strength overseas. “The American economy is very strong and well positioned to handle tighter monetary policy,” Fed chairman Jerome Powell said last week. The New York City economy, not so much.

