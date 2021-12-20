Plenty of complaints have already been voiced. Some business owners say the new rules were imposed out of the blue, will be overly difficult to enforce, and could shrink an already overstretched workforce. Such worries are understandable, but experience suggests they’re misplaced. Research has shown that mandates cause very few people to actually quit their jobs, while many companies have demonstrated that they protect employees — and thus help businesses stay open. Naturally, lawsuits have been threatened. But local and state public-health mandates have generally stood up in court.