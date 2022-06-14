Placeholder while article actions load

If anyone wonders why America’s urban school districts are in such deep crisis, the answer can be easily seen by looking at New York. Recently, the Democratic-controlled New York state legislature passed a bill watering down mayoral control of New York City’s public-school system. Twenty years ago, our administration fought for and won mayoral control after decades of incompetent management by corrupt and politically driven school boards. The system we inherited was a case study in failure, with high-school graduation rates long stuck at or below 50%.

Over the 12 years that followed, we raised graduation rates by more than 40%, reduced racial and ethnic achievement gaps, and created some of the nation’s best charter schools, which helped many children from low-income communities compete with — and sometimes outperform — their peers in the wealthiest suburban districts.

Advertisement

During that time, voters knew who to hold accountable for the performance of the schools: the mayor. And the mayor, in turn, held the Department of Education accountable. The department held principals accountable, and the principals held teachers accountable. It wasn’t always perfect, but it worked — and millions of children who would have otherwise fallen through the cracks are instead in college and careers.

Our Democratic successor in City Hall also asked for and received extensions of mayoral control. But as a general rule, state legislatures don’t like giving up power to mayors, especially mayors who don’t do the bidding of their largest campaign supporters. And so, at the urging of the teachers union, the New York state legislature decided to tie the hands of Mayor Eric Adams by weakening mayoral control, while also blocking the creation of new charter schools.

The bill the legislature passed still grants Mayor Adams the authority to appoint a majority of members of the board that formally oversees the school system, the Panel for Educational Policy. But it increases the panel’s size to an unwieldy 23 members, and it prohibits the mayor from removing any members who decide to go rogue. As a result, panel members will have the authority to join forces against the mayor and chancellor, risking a return to the days of failure and dysfunction.

Advertisement

Make no mistake: The fault lies squarely with legislators, not the teachers union. It’s the job of legislators to stand up to the union and protect students, and they have failed. In fact, they are guilty of doing the very thing that they correctly attack red-state legislatures for doing: taking power out of the hands of cities. In red states, the issues often involve gun safety and LGBTQ rights. But sadly, Democratic state legislators are just as willing to subjugate cities when it suits their political interests.

Undermining mayoral control is not the only way the legislature is trying to tie the mayor’s hands. The bill passed by the legislature also requires the city to cap the number of students at 20 for kindergarten through third grade, 23 for grades four through eight, and 25 for grades nine through twelve. There is no good evidence that pushing class size down to these levels will make any meaningful improvement in student outcomes, but it will achieve the legislators’ true goal: pleasing the teachers union.

The legislature’s quotas will make it more difficult for the mayor and chancellor to manage their budget and fund programs that would directly benefit students. If a mayor and chancellor want to make class size a top priority, that should be their prerogative. But requiring them to do so will mean less money for educational support, including the promising dyslexia interventions that the mayor and chancellor are developing.

Advertisement

The legislature’s decision to micromanage class size is especially outrageous since it has done nothing to help the city take on chronic absenteeism, which may soon reach a staggering 40%. In effect, Albany is ordering more teachers for classrooms that are often far from full.

The city’s school system cannot afford to continue the decline it experienced during the pandemic. Since Covid struck, K-12 enrollment has fallen 9% — a damning indictment by parents if ever there was one.

Instead of supporting Mayor Adams and his chancellor, David Banks, and their ambitious agenda to get the city’s schools back on track, the state legislature is throwing obstacles in their way. Those lawmakers’ re-election accounts will benefit, but a heavy cost will be paid by the city’s children, most of them from low-income families in Black and Latino communities.

Advertisement

New York City was once at the forefront of urban education reform, and the progress we made was encouraging. Getting that progress going again requires giving the mayor and chancellor the authority they need to do the jobs voters hired them to do.

Michael R. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, and UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article