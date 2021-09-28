New York, on the other hand, designs its elections around parties — holding primaries that give each major party a chance to send one candidate to the general election, no matter how weak the candidate may be. As in Boston, New York’s Republican Party has been moribund for generations, which often leads it to nominate people from other parties. So it is with their current mayoral nominee: Sliwa belonged to the Reform Party until a year ago. And so it was when the party nominated Michael Bloomberg in 2001: He had been a lifelong Democrat. I should mention some disclaimers: I worked on Bloomberg’s campaigns; he now supports Adams; he is the majority owner of Bloomberg LP, which owns Bloomberg News; and, incidentally, he was born in Boston (and left, presumably, in search of good pizza).