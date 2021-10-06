Is this a good thing? New Zealand has in the past moved aggressively early to crack down on price increases, only to overshoot and scramble to recalibrate. When the RBNZ began raising rates in 2014, it did so quickly and sounded comfortable being an outlier. The following year, officials had to backtrack. Rates came down rapidly when inflation didn’t materialize as anticipated. It didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out — the world’s most consequential central banks were keeping rates rock bottom, worried that inflation was too low and might remain so.