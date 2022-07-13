New Zealand's central bank lifts benchmark cash rate to 2.5%

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s central bank on Wednesday lifted its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 2.5% as it attempts to curb inflation.
The bank has forecast that the rate will peak at 4% late next year.
It said in a statement that it “remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment.”
New Zealand’s inflation is running at 6.9% and the unemployment rate is 3.2%.
The bank manipulates interest rates to try to contain inflation to a target band between 1% and 3%.
The bank will next consider raising the cash rate at its meeting on Aug. 17.