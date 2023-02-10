Newell Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported a loss of $249 million in its fourth quarter.
The consumer products company posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $197 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $9.46 billion.
Newell Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.08 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion.
