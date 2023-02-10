Newell Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported a loss of $249 million in its fourth quarter. The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $197 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $9.46 billion.

Newell Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.08 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion.

