Newmark Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.4 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue of $607.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $86.2 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.71 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Newmark Group said it expects revenue in the range of $500 million to $550 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion.

