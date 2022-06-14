Newmont, Booking Holdings fall; FedEx, Oracle rise

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Continental Resources Inc., up $9.72 to $74.22.
The independent oil and gas company received a buyout offer that would take the company private.
Twitter Inc., up 19 cents to $37.22.
Elon Musk will address the social media platform’s employees on Thursday for the first time since he offered to buy the company for $44 billion.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $2.26 to $62.09.
The energy company gained ground as oil prices remained volatile..
Newmont Corp., down $1.56 to $63.09.
The gold miner fell as prices for the precious metal slipped.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., up $6.03 to $106.35.
The freight transportation company’s global shipping unit is reportedly attracting buyout interest.
Booking Holdings Inc., down $27.81 to $1,951.51.
Travel-related companies fell as rising inflation continues to threaten the industry.