Five other justices, however, held that there was no way to enjoin the Texas attorney general against enforcing the law. Four of them did allow the lawsuit to go forward with respect to a portion of the law that empowers state health-licensing officials to proceed against physicians who violate the Texas law. The abortion providers will therefore ask the federal district court in Texas to freeze the law because this part of the lawsuit remains alive. But it’s uncertain what the lower court will do, or what the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit or the Supreme Court will do once its judgment is appealed. The Texas legislature might even retract that part of the law in order to kill the suit.