Newtek: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, Fla. — Newtek Business Services Inc. (NEWT) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 6 cents per share.

The provider of financial and business services to small-and medium-sized business posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.3 million, or $1.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $86.2 million.

