Newtek: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, Fla. — Newtek Business Services Inc. (NEWT) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The provider of financial and business services to small-and medium-sized business posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $32.3 million, or $1.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $86.2 million.
