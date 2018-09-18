NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Oracle Corp., down 15 cents to $49.03

The business software company reported weaker sales than analysts expected.

FedEx Corp., down $14.15 to $241.58

The shipping company’s quarterly profit fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Ferrari NV, up $5.52 to $138.32

The sportscar maker unveiled new models under its new leadership.

Halliburton Co., up 45 cents to $39.16

Oil prices rose ahead of a meeting of OPEC oil ministers.

Nexeo Solutions Inc., up $1.48 to $11.49

Specialty chemicals maker Univar agreed to buy Nexeo in a deal the companies valued at $2 billion.

General Mills Inc., down $3.64 to $44.13

The cereal maker reported quarterly sales that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Union Pacific Corp., up $6.99 to $163.70

The railroad operator announced a plan to improve its profitability.

Mastercard Inc., up $3.58 to $220.05

Visa and Mastercard agreed to end a long-running complaint from merchants over swipe fees.

