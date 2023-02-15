NexTier Oilfield Solutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $133 million.
The company posted revenue of $870.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $871.2 million.
For the year, the company reported net income of $315 million, or $1.26 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.24 billion.
