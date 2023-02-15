NexTier Oilfield Solutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $133 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 59 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $870.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $871.2 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $315 million, or $1.26 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.24 billion.

