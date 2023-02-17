Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Is it Tottenham Hotspur’s turn next? Not to win the English Premier League — well, maybe — but to change owners. A vocal minority of fans of the North London soccer club has called for new ownership for years, grumbling that Chair Daniel Levy hasn’t matched investment in a new stadium with spending on the team (even if a soaring wage bill suggests otherwise). Yet it’s the show-stopper venue that enhances the club’s attractiveness to potential buyers, and it’s no surprise that a deal may be brewing.

Sports tycoon Jahm Najafi is working with a consortium on a possible $3.8 billion offer for Spurs, the Financial Times reported this week. Just how serious this is remains unclear. An approach could be weeks away, the FT said. Najafi’s MSP Sports Capital vehicle was already mulling a minority stake in Everton Football Club.

The reported interest is a reminder of the attractions of the leading Premier League clubs to US private equity buyers. As with last year’s deal for cross-town rival Chelsea FC, and doubtless some of the current bid interest in Manchester United Plc, the question for US suitors is how to leverage these assets to generate revenue that’s both higher and more dependable than banking on expensive athletes winning competitions. In other words, run them like US sports franchises.

A driver of interest in Tottenham is its real estate and development rights, according to the FT. That makes sense. From a commercial perspective, Tottenham can be seen as a UK property play with a historic soccer club thrown in.

The new Spurs ground is an impressive landmark. It’s designed to double up as a venue for US National Football League games alongside hosting alternative sporting fixtures and other entertainment: Beyonce is planning five shows at the stadium this year. The combination of a world-class building and a London location is a powerful one, never mind that Tottenham is a distance from the center with terrible transport links. Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge home has a top-drawer post code, neighboring one of the UK capital’s wealthiest residential areas, but it’s wasted as the stadium is relatively small and there are constraints on local expansion.

Tottenham’s financial results for the 2021-2022 season showed the immediate benefit of increased capacity. Matchday proceeds were £106 million ($128 million) — up from £71 million in 2017-2018, the last full year before the new stadium opened. Even as prize money and broadcast income fell, total revenue of £444 million was just 4% shy of 2019’s when Spurs was runner-up in Europe’s top league.

If the NFL gains greater traction in the UK, Tottenham is clearly ideally placed to be the focal point. That would add a new leg of ticketing revenue independent of the local area as games would pull in fans nationwide and from Europe. It’s a reasonable bet. Tottenham has an existing deal to host at least two games a year. Wembley, the national stadium, welcomed a near-capacity crowd for a contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Denver Broncos in October. Fulham Football Club owner Shahid Khan, who owns the Jaguars, came close to buying Wembley in 2018, with a view to staging more NFL games there.

In addition, the naming rights for Tottenham’s stadium are still up for grabs for a potential sponsorship deal.

What about Spurs the football team? It’s in the top six English clubs in terms of revenue generation, according to Deloitte’s latest Football Money League survey. One area where it clearly lags its peers in non-sporting metrics is its social media following, based on a study by data and analytics firm GlobalData.

There would need to be an imaginative revenue plan for any acquisition to stack up. Tottenham hasn’t turned a net profit since before Covid. The annual interest bill on £853 million of borrowings — largely to finance the stadium construction — weighs, as does the cost of player acquisitions. The mooted price would equate to 7 times revenue in the last financial year. Manchester United was trading at that level on Thursday in anticipation of an imminent takeover offer and could fetch more, but the north of England side leads the league in estimated sponsorship revenue on GlobalData’s analysis.

Fans just want to win trophies and to see more investment in the team. The hope must be that a new commercially savvy owner can deliver both, even if only as byproducts of Tottenham being run primarily as multi-use entertainment venue. The more revenue you can generate from your stadium, the more you can invest in the resident football team. In business, life and football, goals are often best achieved if you don’t chase them directly.

