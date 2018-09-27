TRENTON, N.J. — Lawyers for the National Football League have argued before New Jersey’s Supreme Court against claims that their ticketing policies for the 2014 Super Bowl at MetLife Stadium violated state consumer fraud laws.

A New Jersey man sued after he said he had to pay a substantially higher price on the secondary market because the NFL made only 1 percent of the tickets available in a lottery.

The state’s consumer fraud laws at the time required that events make 95 percent of tickets available to the public.

The NFL argued Thursday that the Super Bowl lottery didn’t constitute a public sale and thus didn’t violate the fraud law.

If the Supreme Court rules against the NFL, the lawsuit will proceed in federal court.

