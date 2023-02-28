NGM Biopharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.4 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $18.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $162.7 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $55.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGM

