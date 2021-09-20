The agency said Monday its investigation will try to determine if there’s a defect in non-recalled frontal and passenger inflators manufactured by Takata, adding that “no present safety risk has been identified.”
Takata had used the volatile chemical ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But it was discovered that the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity. It can explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers.
More than 25 people were killed and more than 300 were injured by metal flying from the airbags, setting off a series of the largest automotive recalls in U.S. history. About 50 million inflators were recalled in the U.S. and another 100 million worldwide.
In later years, Takata added a dessicant to absorb moisture and keep the ammonium nitrate dry. The NHTSA’s investigation centers around that dessicant, which it calls “phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate.”
It’s not clear why the agency is taking action now. The NHTSA said it would publish an official report on the investigation later Monday.