Of course, Google could just have decided to renew the lease on its building on a longer term. But its parent, Alphabet Inc., has a net cash pile of $114 billion, and the London office was for sale. So why not buy? The deal secures a prime site at the intersection of two of London’s north-south and east-west subway lines. Google can do what it wants to the structure without permission from a landlord. It’s already divulged some of what’s in store, with plans for sound-proof booths as well as outdoor working spaces.