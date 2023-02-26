Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The union between Scotland and England was partly born of catastrophic financial failure. In the late 1690s, the Company of Scotland announced a scheme to set up a colony at Darien on the isthmus of Central America. This would, the directors believed, make Scotland an imperial power — and, given the levels of gold and silver Darien was blessed with, a very rich one at that. There was so much, said one writer at the time, that even Peruvian gold and silver reserves were “like a mouse to an elephant in comparison of the Mines of Darien.”

It was tempting stuff. Everyone who could invest, invested — not just the merchants of Glasgow and Edinburgh, says Douglas Watt in“The Price of Scotland: Darien, Union and the Wealth of Nations,” but “lairds, doctors, lawyers, soldiers, craftsmen and ministers” too. Something in the region of 20% of all the money circulating in Scotland at the time went to the company.

It was a disaster. Some 80% of the settlers sent were dead in a year. Neither the empire nor the gold showed the slightest sign of materializing. The company failed, and the whole miserable enterprise was abandoned in 1700. It was, says Watt, “an early example of a corporate cock-up on the grand scale.”

It also left much of middle- and upper-class Scotland in ruin — and brought the political elite to the negotiating table with England. Seven years later, salvation came with the so-called Equivalent, the payment of nearly £400,000 ($478 million today) to Scotland by England as part of the terms of the 1707 Act of Union. This was, depending on how you looked at it, a “bribe, bonanza or bailout” — as well perhaps as something that reflected just how much England wanted the stability, joint prosperity and peace of a union. There was a lot in the deal for them, too.

If you were a Darien company shareholder, however, it was amazing — 60% of the cash was earmarked for them. They should have got nothing back on their investment. Instead, they got their capital and interest of 43%. This is not how financial manias usually end for those who get carried away.

More importantly, the deal marked the end of Scottish sovereignty — exchanged for security, economic growth, safe access to globalization and, of course, a very large pile of cash.

So here we are 300 years on, with what might seem an obvious question for Scotland’s current ruling party: If failure played a large part in creating the union, why would they think that more failure would break it?

The Scottish National Party has been in power in Scotland for 15 years, and it’s hard to see exactly what has improved in that time. The Scottish NHS (currently managed by leadership candidate Humza Yousaf) is a mess. Audit Scotland notes that it is under “extreme pressure,” that more patients are being added to waiting lists than leaving them, and that little has changed with Yousaf’s recovery plan put in place 18 months ago. The once brilliant education system, the one Nicola Sturgeon said would be her legacy, is in sharp decline, slipping down the international comparison tables in math and English. The police service is in disarray: Ten years on from the launch of the centralized Police Scotland, its chief constable has warned that the pressures on it are “unsustainable” and announced his retirement.

You wouldn’t think Scotland gets around £2,000 per head more funding a year than England would you? Life expectancy is falling. Drug deaths are the worst in Europe — and have gone up threefold since Sturgeon became first minister. Transport (until recently managed by Yousuf) is a disaster, with the dualling of the hideously dangerous A9 a lethal symbol: Since the SNP has controlled Scotland, 11 miles of this vital road have been dualled, and crash deaths have kept rising.

Business gets little positive attention, as the SNP is more willing to attack Scotland’s vital industries (oil and gas and whisky, for example) that support them. Witness the drive for net zero, the deeply flawed Deposit Return Scheme (which sounds nice but is unworkable), and, of course, the plan to ban all outdoor alcohol advertising.

Then there is tax. The combined changes to the tax and benefit system since 2017, on average, reduce household net income by £210 relative to England and Wales. Everyone earning more than £28,000 will pay more tax than if they lived in England. Top earners will bear the brunt, says the Institute for Fiscal Studies, with the top 10% being £2,590 worse off than if they lived in England. Lower-income earners with children end up better off. However, those without children also end up slightly worse off than if they lived in England, note the tax analysts at RSM. This doesn’t exactly incentivize immigration and productivity, does it?

There is a view that none of this matters — that the SNP is elected to focus on independence to the exclusion of everything else. The problem is, it has brought independence no closer. After eight years of adequate oratory but persistently inadequate policy from Sturgeon, the majority of the Scottish population is determinedly anti-independence, just as they were when the 2014 referendum on the matter was held.

What might move them? The sharper candidates in the race to pick up Sturgeon’s pieces might suspect that it’s better management. Support for the SNP is falling. If, over the last 14 years, Scotland had focused on actually governing, on growing the economy and the tax base, and on creating a country that could not just go it alone but go it alone well, might the Scots be wanting more of their management rather than less?

The next first minister might like to give it a go. Financial failure took Scotland into the union. Only very obvious — and broad — success is likely to take them out.

Merryn Somerset Webb is a senior columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, covering personal finance and investment, and host of the Merryn Talks Money podcast. Previously, she was editor-in-chief of MoneyWeek and a contributing editor at the Financial Times.

