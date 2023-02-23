Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Why did Nicola Sturgeon’s career end in such humiliating failure? She dominated Scottish politics for more than a decade — eight years as first minister and, before that, seven as the government’s powerful number two; south of the border, prime ministers came and went. But she has astonishingly little to show for it: The nationalist movement is in turmoil and her country worse managed than the rest of the United Kingdom.

Why did so much promise produce so little achievement? The answer to the question is stark: the great campaigner for Scottish nationalism suffered from a bad case of the “English disease”— a habit of focusing on debate rather than action, on presentation rather than substance. She was all words, no practicality.

The Scottish have always been far more pragmatic than the English. Their great thinkers, notably Adam Smith, focused on how people grew rich rather than the grand abstractions of traditional philosophy. In the 19th century, Jardine Matheson — spearheaded by two University of Edinburgh graduates — seized the commercial opportunities in East Asia, in an early example of the possibilities (and evils) of globalization. Scottish shipbuilders turned the Clyde into one of the world’s great industrial centers, producing the Dreadnoughts that defended the UK from the German challenge.

Thanks to this pragmatism, the Scots played a disproportionate role in inventing things and building infrastructure that made the modern world. James Watt invented the steam engine, Alexander Graham Bell the telephone, and John Logie Baird the television. John Loudon McAdam introduced the world to the smoothly-surfaced macadamized roads, Henry Bell built the first commercially successful steamship in Europe, James Nasmyth came up with the steam hammer, John Rennie built one of the great bridges over the Thames in London, Robert Thompson invented the rubber pneumatic tire.

The English, by contrast, were talkers rather than doers. Elite education focused on verbal facility rather than practical skills — future leaders studied talk-focused subjects such as classics and history and entertained themselves in debating societies where they furiously took apart whatever was the topic of the day.

They actively looked down on subjects that might have any practical utility. In pre-World War II Oxford, students came up with lyrics to make fun of the new universities teaching practical subjects: “He gets degrees in making jam/At Liverpool and Birmingham.” When the university finally decided to embrace “stinks and bangs,” laboratories were built as far away from the town center as possible so that arts students weren’t in danger of stumbling upon them by accident.

Sturgeon falls on the talking rather than the doing side of the ledger. Indeed, she was the most talented in British politics in recent decades. She always has a fluent answer to every question, uninterrupted by the “ums” and “ahs” that afflict less gifted communicators. She naturally gravitated towards symbolic subjects that required clever framing rather than ones that required hard work. In the most egregious example of this, she apologized for the injustices inflicted upon women accused of witchcraft centuries ago but failed to think carefully about the practical implications of a gender ID system that allowed a rapist to demand a place in a female prison.

This preference for talk over achievement defined her approach to nationalism. She didn’t take the engineer’s option of making nationalism irresistible by running Scotland better than the rest of the UK — hardly a difficult option given the Tory government’s post-Brexit record in office. She focused instead on polarizing opinion and keeping the issue of the referendum at the top of politics. This worked brilliantly for a while. If things went wrong it was always the result of the evil English. But in the end it hollowed out support for the nationalist project.

Public spending per capita is significantly higher in Scotland than England, thanks to a long-standing Treasury formula. Scotland also has a long tradition of providing excellent education (It had four universities in 1800 when Britain only had two). Yet under Sturgeon’s leadership, everyday life deteriorated significantly for the average Scot; public services are worse than they are south of the border.

Scotland has slipped down international rankings of mathematics and reading. The health care system has deteriorated, as has life-expectancy. The ferry service to the outlying islands is in danger of collapsing. Sturgeon did nothing to get a grip on Scotland’s drug problem which is the worst in Europe and brings misery from the housing estates of Edinburgh and Glasgow to the smallest hamlets.

Sturgeon has a remarkable amount in common with that other great talker, Boris Johnson: A belief that saying something is tantamount to doing it; a taste for divisive rhetoric; an inability to focus on the hard work of turning speeches into results; and, above all, a habit of putting the blame on someone else. In her case, Westminster; in his, Brussels and, after the UK left the EU, the Remainers who prevented Brexit from producing the promised results.

There is a lot of worry north of the border that none of Sturgeon’s potential successors possess her gift of the gab. But is that such a bad thing? Scottish politics does not need another high-profile politician who has the right phrase for every occasion. It needs someone who can focus on fixing schools and hospitals and making sure the ferries keep operating. I profoundly hope that Scotland remains part of the United Kingdom. But in this respect, at least, I hope that the Scottish National Party finds a successor for Sturgeon who is less English and more Scottish.

Adrian Wooldridge is the global business columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A former writer at the Economist, he is author, most recently, of "The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Made the Modern World."

