Hong Kong’s exemption rules exist because this arrangement is “essential for maintaining the necessary operation of society and the economy, and for ensuring an uninterrupted supply of all daily necessities to the public,” according to the territory’s Covid-19 portal. In their current incarnation, though, these measures seem more like arbitrary loopholes waiting to be exploited. (Since when was filming a TV series a “necessary operation”?) It’s worth asking whether the government has been able to define what these guidelines are supposed to mean for the city’s 7.5 million residents, when some of its Covid-prevention tactics end up causing more harm than good. Policy flip-flops have thrown travelers’ plans into disarray with little warning and consideration, and many families remain separated.