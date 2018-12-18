Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley celebrates after scoring against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 10-16. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, NBC, 18.12 million.

2. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, Fox, 17.41 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 14.55 million.

4. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.28 million.

5. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.66 million.

6. NFL Football: Minnesota at Seattle, ESPN, 11.63 million.

7. “NFL Pregame,” Fox, 10.34 million.

8. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 9.22 million.

9. “FBI,” CBS, 9.04 million.

10. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 8.97 million.

11. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 8.53 million.

12. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 8.43 million.

13. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 8.08 million.

14. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.78 million.

15. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 7.76 million.

16. “Mom,” CBS, 7.71 million.

17. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.7 million.

18. “Bull,” CBS, 7.4 million.

19. NFL Football: Cleveland at Denver, NFL Network, 7.29 million.

20. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 7.21 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.