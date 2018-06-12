Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 4-10. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NBA Finals: Golden State at Cleveland, Game 3, ABC, 17.94 million.

2. NBA Finals: Golden State at Cleveland, Game 4, ABC, 16.24 million.

3. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 11.24 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.01 million.

5. “Celebrity Family Feud” (Sunday) ABC, 7.57 million.

6. NHL Stanley Cup Final: Washington at Vegas, Game 5, NBC, 6.6 million.

7. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 6.54 million.

8. “Tony Awards,” CBS, 6.313 million.

9. “World of Dance,” NBC, 6.312 million.

10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.18 million.

11. “Celebrity Family Feud” (Thursday), ABC, 5.86 million.

12. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 5.82 million.

13. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 5.76 million.

14. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.71 million.

15. “NBA Countdown, Game 3,” ABC, 5.69 million.

16. “Code Black,” CBS, 5.68 million.

17. “Bull,” CBS, 5.43 million.

18. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 5.17 million.

19. NHL Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Washington, Game 4, 5.07 million.

20. “NBA Countdown,” Game 4, ABC, 5.06 million.

