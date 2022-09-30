Nike, Carnival fall; F45 Training, Micron Technology rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
F45 Training Holdings Inc., up 90 cents to 3.09.
The gym operator received a preliminary offer to consider being taken private for $4 a share in cash.
Rent-A-Center Inc., down $4.82 to $17.51.
The leasing company sharply lowered its estimates for third-quarter earnings.
Micron Technology Inc., up 9 cents to $50.10.
The chipmaker issued a forecast that was much weaker than analysts were expecting but still beat estimates with its latest results.
Meta Platforms Inc., down 73 cents to $135.68.
The owner of Facebook is reportedly planning to freeze hiring for the first time.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $2.04 to $28.15.
U.S. health officials approved a much-debated drug to treat the deadly illness known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Altria Group Inc., down 79 cents to $40.38.
The company has reportedly decided to compete with Juul Labs, the vaping company it had invested in.