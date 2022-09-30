Nike, Carnival fall; F45 Training, Micron Technology rise

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Nike Inc., down $12.21 to $83.12. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The shoe and athletic apparel maker’s profitability weakened this summer because it had to offer discounts to clear out suddenly overstuffed warehouses. Carnival Corp., down $2.13 to $7.03. The cruise ship operator posted a loss that was much wider than analysts were expecting.

F45 Training Holdings Inc., up 90 cents to 3.09.

The gym operator received a preliminary offer to consider being taken private for $4 a share in cash.

Rent-A-Center Inc., down $4.82 to $17.51.

The leasing company sharply lowered its estimates for third-quarter earnings.

Micron Technology Inc., up 9 cents to $50.10.

The chipmaker issued a forecast that was much weaker than analysts were expecting but still beat estimates with its latest results.

Meta Platforms Inc., down 73 cents to $135.68.

The owner of Facebook is reportedly planning to freeze hiring for the first time.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $2.04 to $28.15.

U.S. health officials approved a much-debated drug to treat the deadly illness known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Altria Group Inc., down 79 cents to $40.38.

The company has reportedly decided to compete with Juul Labs, the vaping company it had invested in.

