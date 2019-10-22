By Associated Press October 22, 2019 at 4:39 PM EDTNEW YORK — Nike says its longtime CEO Mark Parker is stepping down early next year.He will be replaced by board member John Donahoe, who formerly ran e-commerce company eBay.Parker, who has been CEO since 2006, will become executive chairman of the board.The Beaverton, Oregon-based sneaker seller says the changes will happen in Jan. 13, 2020. Donahoe is the current president and CEO of ServiceNow, Inc. and also serves on its board of directors.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy