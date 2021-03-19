Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., up $3.61 to $89.62.
The retailer’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $2.51 to $155.14.
Bank stocks fell after the Federal Reserve said it will restore some capital requirements that it suspended early in the pandemic.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.48 to $28.10.
Crude oil prices edged higher, helping lift energy stocks.
Facebook Inc., up $11.49 to $290.11.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed optimism that Facebook can adapt to Apple’s upcoming privacy update.
Visa Inc., down $13.76 to $206.90.
The Justice Department is reportedly investigating the financial services company over its debit card practices.
FedEx Corp., up $16.07 to $279.58.
The package delivery company’s fiscal third-quarter profit surged as online shopping demand remained strong.
