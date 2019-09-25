Cintas Corp., up $14.48 to $266.62

The uniform rental company reported surprisingly strong fiscal first quarter profit and raised its forecast for the year.

Synnex Corp., up $16.84 to $112.59

The high-tech contractor’s fiscal third quarter profit soared beyond Wall Street expectations and it made a solid forecast for the current quarter.

Dean Foods Co., down 12 cents to $1.21

The milk company said it is abandoning plans to find a buyer and will instead continue as an independent company under CEO Eric Beringause.

Philip Morris International Inc., up $3.72 to $75.28

The tobacco company abandoned merger talks with Altria.

Worthington Industries Inc., down $1.27 to $35.63

The metal manufacturer’s fiscal first quarter results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., up $5.15 to $34.97

The communications company beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth quarter financial forecasts.

