The Beaverton, Oregon-based company’s quarterly loss amounted to 51 cents per share. Analysts had expected a profit of 2 cents a share.
Nike said 90% of its stores in North America, Europe, Latin America were closed during the period because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sales fell 46% in both North America and Europe but just 3% in China as stores reopened there. Revenue grew 1% in China when accounting for currency fluctuations.
The company grappled with costs associated with reducing built-up inventory, including wholesale markdowns and factory order cancellations. Product shipments to wholesale customers fell 50% during the period. Chief Financial Officer Matthew Friend said the company expects its inventory, which rose 30% in the fourth quarter, to be right-sized by the end of the second quarter.
Nike said about 90% of its directly owned stores are now open worldwide, including all of its stores in China.
A bright spot for Nike throughout the pandemic has been a rise in digital sales, which analysts say positions the company to emerge strongly from the crisis over the long-term. Nike has aggressively invested in its direct-to-consumer digital platforms in the past few years.
Nike said digital sales rose 75% in the fourth quarter and accounted for 30% of total revenue. Friend said Nike expects digital sales to account for 50% of its revenue in the near future.
Nike shares fell nearly 4% to $97.50 in after hours trading.
