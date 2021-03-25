Darden Restaurants Inc., up $10.97 to $144.90.
The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants gave investors a strong profit forecast after reporting solid third-quarter earnings.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 8 cents to $2.58.
Seagen made a $13 million investment in the the biotechnology company.
Lumentum Holdings Inc., up $6.74 to $85.74.
Coherent scrapped its $5.7 billion buyout bid for the maker of optical products for telecommunications and data centers.
Capital One Financial Corp., up $3.96 to $127.87.
Bond yields edged higher and boosted banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
Nike Inc., down $4.52 to $128.64.
The sportswear brand faces a boycott in China over its comments on reports of forced labor in the Xinjiang region.
